Sarawak GOF seizes RM5.9 million in smuggled goods in Op Taring

KUCHING: The General Operations Force Sarawak Brigade successfully disrupted several criminal activities during a five-day operation targeting smuggling and contraband sales.

Operation Taring conducted from 19 to 23 August resulted in the seizure of goods worth 5.9 million ringgit and multiple arrests across various districts.

Sarawak GOF commander SAC Lim Bak Phai confirmed a 30-year-old local man was arrested in Kuching on 19 August with 12,900 cartons of cigarettes worth 4.64 million ringgit.

“Two days later, on Aug 21, five individuals, aged 22 to 40, were detained after raids on three premises in Kuching,” he said.

The team confiscated 1,900 cartons of cigarettes and 6,183 litres of untaxed liquor valued at one million ringgit during these raids.

Lim added that on 20 August a 29-year-old man was arrested in Lundu for smuggling 1,500 kg of rice worth 122,000 ringgit without proper documentation.

A local couple aged 57 and 44 were arrested in Sri Aman on 23 August with 150 kg of subsidised fertiliser and a Toyota Hilux valued at 121,380 ringgit.

Four Indonesian nationals were detained in Serian on the same day for not having valid travel documents.

“The operation also led to the seizure of three motorcycles, one of which was reported stolen, and five mobile phones worth 14,500 ringgit,” read the statement. – Bernama