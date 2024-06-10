Sarawak gov’t channels aid to Kampung Hilir fire victims

SIBU: The Sarawak government has channelled various assistance amounting to RM149,750, including in cash, to victims of a fire in Kampung Hilir here, said state Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the amount of aid channelled through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) included the initial assistance that was distributed to 142 victims a day after the Sept 22 blaze.

According to her, 15 houses were razed in the incident.

“Preliminary assistance like dry food, kitchen utensils and sleeping equipment has been given to the household heads at the temporary relief centre.

“Today, we gave aid for pocket money, daily clothes, school wear for children and also school equipment. The pocket money was RM100 per person and for daily clothes RM200 per person,“ she said after handing over the disaster relief cheques to the fire victims here today.

She said the allocation also included assistance with building materials worth RM5,000 per house owner for those whose homes were razed.