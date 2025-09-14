Sarawak governor calls for harmony and youth empowerment for future

KUCHING: Sarawak’s racial and religious harmony must be safeguarded as a precious legacy for future generations while youth must actively contribute to the state’s ongoing development.

Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar emphasised that Sarawak’s strength lies in its cultural diversity and unity combined with preparing a skilled and forward-thinking generation to lead economic transformation.

He noted that Sarawak’s social cohesion, demonstrated through shared celebrations of major festivals, has established the state as a global model of tolerance.

“I urge all Sarawakians to uphold this legacy by embracing patriotism, appreciating differences and cultivating mutual respect,” he stated in his Malaysia Day 2025 message.

This year’s national theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ and state theme ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur Dalam Malaysia’ reflect the government’s commitment to people-centric development grounded in humanity and justice.

He called on Sarawakians to embrace the Malaysia MADANI spirit by accelerating economic growth while strengthening social stability and ensuring inclusive prosperity.

Wan Junaidi stressed that Sarawak’s future in emerging sectors depends heavily on youth engagement and readiness.

He urged young Sarawakians to align their education and skills with state development priorities to meet workforce demands and contribute to a sustainable economy.

“I want to see Sarawak’s youth actively involved in all state government initiatives, pursuing relevant fields of study and becoming the skilled workforce needed,” he added.

Sarawak is projected to achieve RM282 billion in Gross Domestic Product by 2030 under its Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy with state revenue reaching RM14.2 billion in 2024.

The state’s total trade reached RM193.4 billion in 2024 making it Malaysia’s fourth-largest export contributor led by petroleum products and liquefied natural gas.

He emphasised that Sarawak’s progress relies on strategic cooperation among government, private sector and people along with continued political stability and social unity.

“Just as a ship needs a capable captain and crew, effective leadership requires wisdom and teamwork for Sarawak to excel globally,” he concluded. – Bernama