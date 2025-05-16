KUCHING: The Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar expressed his heartfelt appreciation to teachers across the country for their unwavering commitment and dedication in ensuring the younger generation continues to receive quality education.

In his message in conjunction with the 54th Teachers’ Day celebration today, he said teachers are not spared from challenges, especially those serving in areas where infrastructure is still underdeveloped in having to deal with poor road access, unreliable water and electricity supply, and the hardship of teaching in remote locations far from their loved ones.

“Yet, despite these obstacles, our educators have never wavered in their dedication because they are very committed and dedicated to ensuring that our children receive the best education wherever they may be,” he said.

The Governor said that in the face of these ongoing challenges, he believes the Education Ministry already has in place plans and initiatives that prioritise the welfare of teachers in the country, especially for those serving in rural and remote areas, ensuring they are equipped with adequate facilities to carry out their duties effectively.

“Above all, what is important is that we extend sincere appreciation and gratitude to them. They are individuals who not only impart literacy and knowledge, but also shape the values, identity and future of the nation’s children,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said the Teachers’ Day celebration, which falls on May 16, holds deep significance as an opportunity to honour the services, dedication, and sacrifices of educators, who serve as the backbone of the nation’s education system and the foundation for the country’s progress and prosperity.

“Without them, our children would be deprived of knowledge, lack foresight and struggle to meet the demands of today, let alone the increasingly complex challenges of the future,” he said.

He said this year’s theme, “Teachers Drive Education Reform”, is highly relevant as it reflects the crucial role of educators in enhancing the quality of education through system transformation, with teachers positioned as the heart of meaningful change.

Beyond imparting knowledge, he said, teachers are also agents of mind development and a catalyst for a more holistic education transformation, especially in an era shaped by digitalisation and rapid technological advancements.

“As a heartfelt gesture of appreciation from students to their teachers, I encourage schools to organise special activities in conjunction with the 2025 Teachers’ Day celebration 2025 at their respective schools. This can be in the form of poetry recitals or creating greeting cards shared on social media,” he added.