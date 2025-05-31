KUCHING: The Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has called on the public to take heed of the recent road tragedy that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) officers, urging greater vigilance and responsibility during festive travel.

In a message marking the 2025 Gawai Dayak celebrations, he said such tragedies should serve as a wake-up call on the importance of adhering to safety measures and driving responsibly.

“As we celebrate Gawai Dayak with joy, I urge all Sarawakians to be cautious and prioritise safety on the roads, especially when returning to their hometowns,” he said today.

With improved infrastructure, including the Pan Borneo Highway, easing travel across the region, Wan Junaidi warned against turning such routes into ‘racing circuits’, stressing that ‘it is better to arrive late than never’.

Turning to broader development, Wan Junaidi reaffirmed the state’s commitment to narrowing the urban-rural divide, citing significant infrastructure upgrades under the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

These include the rebuilding of more than 200 dilapidated schools and the construction of 16 bridges, along with the ongoing expansion of the Pan Borneo Highway and coastal road networks.

“These efforts are not just about better connectivity, but also about improving quality of life in rural areas, from road access and clean water to telecommunications,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also highlighted the state’s focus on education, noting various initiatives to boost literacy and academic achievement, including early intervention programmes and the establishment of community-based learning centres.

He urged parents to prioritise their children’s education, describing it as ‘key to a brighter future’.

Reflecting on the deeper meaning of Gawai Dayak, officially celebrated since 1965, Wan Junaidi said the festival is more than just a harvest celebration.

He said it embodies unity, harmony and mutual respect among Sarawak’s diverse communities, values that must be preserved and strengthened.