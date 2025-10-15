Sarawak holds dual language tests amid school flu outbreak

KUCHING: Nearly 30,000 Primary Six students across Sarawak are taking mandatory dual language proficiency examinations this week, even as influenza-like illness spreads through educational institutions.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee confirmed that 29,117 pupils from 1,050 primary schools are sitting for the assessments today and tomorrow.

Only one school is exempt from administering the tests due to having no Primary Six enrollment.

Dr Annuar acknowledged the ongoing health concerns but emphasized that classes remain open.

“An influenza-like outbreak has affected our schools, but no closures have been ordered. The examinations will proceed as scheduled,” he stated through the State Public Communications Unit.

He noted that health protocols have been strengthened, with parents, educators and students advised to maintain strict health monitoring.

The illness has been reported in schools across Kuching district in southern Sarawak, as well as in Bintulu and Miri districts further north. Last week, a four-year-old boy in Samarahan near Kuching died from suspected infection.

This marks Sarawak’s inaugural Dual Language Proficiency Assessment Test for Primary Six students, which will become an annual requirement.

The examination measures competency in both Bahasa Malaysia and English for science and mathematics subjects.

Bahasa Malaysia assessments follow standards set by Malaysia’s Ministry of Education, while English tests are benchmarked against Cambridge University standards.

“We’ve partnered with Cambridge University to oversee marking of the English language component, while the Education Ministry handles the BM assessment,” Dr Annuar explained.

His ministry is coordinating with Cambridge management on test paper development and examination administration.

The initiative aims to produce future workers capable of mastering science and technology subjects at international standards in both languages.

Sarawak is pioneering this mandatory dual language proficiency testing at the primary school level in Malaysia.