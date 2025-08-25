Sarawak launches first green asphalt road made from plastic waste

KUCHING: Sarawak has launched its first road constructed entirely from single-use plastic waste in its northernmost district of Lawas.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated the launch during the opening ceremony of the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) Lawas campus.

The innovative project transformed nearly 400 kilogrammes of collected plastic waste into a 100-metre Green Asphalt road within the campus facility.

“This innovation is 100 per cent Malaysian, from ideation to implementation,“ CENTEXS stated in a release.

The project represents a flagship initiative under Sarawak’s Plastic Waste Management and Circular Economy Policy.

Key benefits include significant reduction in plastic pollution and enhanced road durability with lower maintenance costs.

The technology also creates income opportunities for local communities, particularly women and underserved groups.

“This successful implementation paves the way for wider adoption of sustainable road-building technology across the state,“ CENTEXS added.

The project was developed through collaboration between CENTEXS, Janatek Resources and women-led local startup Renergy Bumi Hijau.

It fulfils the Premier’s vision of addressing plastic waste through innovative construction methods.

The initiative supports Sarawak’s commitment to achieving a Zero Waste future through recycling and material lifecycle extension. – Bernama