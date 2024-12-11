Sarawak Legislative Assembly passes Natural Resources and Environment Bill, 2024

KUCHING: The Sarawak Legislative Assembly passed the Natural Resources and Environment Bill, 2024, which marks a significant step in Sarawak’s environmental governance.

Sarawak Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the State Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said the passing of the bill will enable the state to exercise enhanced authority over natural resources, environmental conservation and pollution control.

“This new Bill is to provide a modern, comprehensive approach to the management of Sarawak’s natural resources and environmental conservation,” he said when tabling the Bill today.

He said the Bill includes provisions that will empower the state to exercise full authority over critical areas such as resource conservation, environmental management, pollution control, and sustainable development.

“These provisions are intended not only to safeguard Sarawak’s natural assets but also to promote responsible development in alignment with global environmental standards,” he said.