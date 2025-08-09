Sarawak media workshop to boost coverage of new economic initiatives

KUCHING: The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) will organise a workshop to help journalists grasp the state’s new economic initiatives, which include technical aspects like hydrogen energy and carbon credits.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and UKAS) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said experts and technical officers would guide media practitioners through complex topics such as climate change and carbon trading.

“We propose workshops for highly technical government initiatives, like those involving hydrogen and carbon credits,” he said at the Segulai Sejalai 2025 Night event.

Abdullah noted that journalists’ questions often reveal their level of understanding, urging them to prepare adequately before covering such topics.

He added that ministry briefings could further improve media accuracy and clarity in reporting on Sarawak’s economic developments.

The deputy minister stressed the importance of collaboration between UKAS, JAPEN, and media outlets to effectively communicate government policies.

“Cooperation between state and federal agencies with media organisations is essential for building strong rapport,” he said.

Abdullah highlighted the need for inclusive communication strategies to reach Sarawak’s rural communities across its vast geography.

“Sarawak is large, and we can’t be everywhere at once, especially when events happen in remote areas,” he said.

The workshop aims to bridge knowledge gaps and ensure accurate public dissemination of Sarawak’s economic policies. - Bernama