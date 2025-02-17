Sarawak Premier thanks PM Anwar for recognising Petros

SIBU: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for recognising Petroleum Sarawak (Petros) as a gas aggregator in Sarawak.

He said Petros’ participation in the oil and gas sector is part of Sarawak’s efforts to move forward in participating in the entire economic ecosystem based on the principle of cooperation.

“We are not being stingy. What we have, we share. Petronas (Petroliam Nasional Bhd) and Petros must work together,“ he stressed, emphasising the mutual interest in this collaboration.

He said this when speaking at the Sibu Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year Celebration Open House here today.

At a briefing session at the Dewan Rakyat this morning, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government and the Sarawak state government recognised Sarawak’s aspiration to venture into the oil and gas industry in the state.

Anwar explained that the intention was enshrined in the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 (Amendment) (DGO), which will come into effect on March 1, 2025.

“The DGO, when read together with the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA), provides for Petros (Petroleum Sarawak Bhd) to act as an aggregator in Sarawak,“ he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, stressed that the role still stipulates the prior approval of Petronas and its subsidiaries.

At the same event, Abang Johari said Sarawak had a certain control over the economic sectors it participated in as a result of the strength of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Government which is made up of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

He urged all parties in the GPS to remain united and maintain the strength of the coalition so that Sarawak could participate in more economic sectors and achieve greater change and development in the future.