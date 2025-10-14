Sivasangari stuns Sobhy to reach Silicon Valley Open semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian squash star S. Sivasangari produced a stunning performance to defeat American favourite Amanda Sobhy in the Silicon Valley Open quarter-finals.

The world number eight secured a thrilling 12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6 victory over the fifth-seeded American in a 48-minute encounter.

This marked Sivasangari’s fourth win in six meetings against the 32-year-old Sobhy.

The third-seeded Malaysian will now face Egyptian seventh seed Salma Hany in the semi-finals.

Hany advanced by upsetting Japan’s second seed Satomi Watanabe 11-13, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 in their quarter-final match.

Historical records show Sivasangari has only one victory in three previous matches against Hany.

Their most recent meeting at the El Gouna International Squash Open 2025 in April ended in victory for the Egyptian player. – Bernama