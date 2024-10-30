Sarawak needs more than RM100 billion to implement developments planned under 13MP - Abang Johari

KUCHING: An allocation of more than RM100 billion is required to implement various developments planned in Sarawak under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Requesting the federal government to consider the matter, he said, the projects include the construction of 1,292 kilometres of new roads and the upgrading of 4,782 km of existing roads, involving RM38.4 billion and RM20 billion to achieve 100 per cent coverage of clean water supply.

“It is estimated that more than 5,500 households still do not have electricity. Sarawak needs an allocation amounting to RM1.3 billion to achieve 100 per cent 24-hour electricity supply in the rural areas,“ he said in his speech during the 13MP Engagement Session here, today.

The text of the speech was read out by his deputy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Abang Johari said a total of RM7.89 billion was needed for the construction of new health facilities, as well as for upgrading and repairing, as well as maintenance of health facilities.

“The Sarawak government needs a total of RM5.2 billion to overcome the problem of dilapidated schools and RM54 million to address the shortage of science laboratories,“ he said.

Abang Johari said a total of RM6.3 billion was needed for the construction of 1,800 towers or telecommunication structures to ensure full internet coverage in Sarawak, in addition to RM140 million needed to carry our survey of the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

He also hoped that the federal government would consider the construction of border and feeder roads, stretching 1,487 km with an estimated cost of RM38 billion to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

According to him, the Sarawak government will develop a rice granary area, with an estimated cost of RM1 billion, of which RM500 million will be borne by the state, with the hope that the remaining will be borne by the federal government.

“I hope the Federal Government will study and consider the needs of Sarawak. This is because Sarawak is one of the main contributors to the Malaysian economy. The prosperity of Sarawak will also prosper Malaysia,“ he said.

The engagement session was also attended by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and his deputy, Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.