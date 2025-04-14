KUCHING: The Sarawak government needs to review its development plans to adapt to the current global uncertainties arising from the United States’ (US) tariff plan, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state is indirectly affected by this scenario as it could influence prices of oil and other commodities produced in Sarawak.

“Today, the price of oil hovers around US$65 (a barrel) although we had expected it to range between US$85 or US$90, so this does have an impact on us. The impact could include a potential reduction in our revenue, and secondly, there is a lack of clear direction in trade policies among developed and developing countries.

“That is why, whether we like it or not, we need to take heed of this uncertain economic situation,” he said in his speech during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri event organised by the Sarawak Premier’s Department here today.

According to him, Sarawak possesses various advantages, particularly in energy supply including green energy, in facing global economic uncertainties, in addition to being recognised by the World Economic Forum as a new development hub.

Abang Johari said these advantages must be supported by a civil service that is ready to function as an effective government machinery, working alongside the state leadership to adapt to the changes happening in the world today.

He added that this preparation is also related to the implementation of development programmes under the 13th Malaysia Plan, in which Sarawak will focus on several industrial developments including infrastructure, manufacturing, digitalisation, and food industries.

“I urge agencies coordinating project implementation to go on the ground. As long as the projects have been announced by me and my colleagues in the Cabinet and we’ve allocated funds for them, they must be executed quickly.

“To carry this out, we seek a close cooperation between the civil service and us (the Sarawak leadership) so that our state can be more developed,” he added.