Sarawak plans Regatta Circuit to boost economy and community unity

SRI AMAN: The Sarawak government is exploring the creation of a Regatta Circuit to better coordinate the growing number of regatta racing events throughout the state.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg stated that this new approach would enhance both community bonds and local economic activity.

He explained that the circuit would provide structured support for venues hosting these traditional water sports competitions.

Regattas promote unity among Sarawak’s diverse racial and religious communities while stimulating business for small and medium enterprises.

Abang Johari announced these plans during the opening of the 2025 Sri Aman Tidal Bore Festival at the Sri Aman Waterfront.

He emphasised the Regatta Circuit’s potential as an economic stimulus, with the state government evaluating budgetary support for its continuous implementation.

Regatta events have gained significant popularity over the past three years in areas including Tatau, Gedong, Sebuyau, and Sri Aman.

The 2026 state budget will be adjusted to accommodate this unique Sarawak-only sporting initiative.

Beyond cultural and sporting events, the state is prioritising infrastructure development such as the Batang Lupar 2 Bridge.

This iconic cable-stayed bridge will connect Sri Aman with Betong, Lingga, and Sebuyau upon completion in early 2026.

It will become Malaysia’s tallest bridge at 145.5 metres high and 870 metres long.

The government also plans to restructure Simanggang town to enhance its economic, social, and agricultural competitiveness. – Bernama