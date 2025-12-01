Sarawak police arrest 10 locals, seize 137 fake firearms

KUCHING: The police arrested three men and seven women and seized 137 fake firearms during raids on five premises selling toys in Kuching and Samarahan yesterday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the suspects arrested were all locals, aged 19 to 46.

“The raids were conducted after the police received a tip off from the public about fake firearms being sold.

“The police seized 67 fake rifles and 70 fake pistols... as well as 344 packets and 18 bottles of plastic ammunition,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, he said, adding that the Sarawak police would continue to monitor the sales of fake firearms in the state.

“Those with information are asked to contact the Sarawak contingent police headquarters at 011-15696554 or the nearest police station,” he said.