Sarawak police seize RM1.4 million drugs, arrest man in Kuching raid

KUCHING: Police have arrested a man and seized various types of drugs worth 1.4 million ringgit in a raid on a terrace house in Tabuan Desa here.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Saifullizan Ishak said the 11.30 pm raid on August 22 was the result of police intelligence aimed at crippling a drug distribution syndicate operating around Kuching.

“In the operation, police arrested a 22-year-old local man and seized various types of drugs, as well as drug storage and packaging equipment,” he said.

“Among the drugs seized were 74.3 kilogrammes (kg) of MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine), 0.02 kg of ketamine and 0.01 kg of Eramin 5,” he said at a press conference at the Sarawak police headquarters here today.

He stated that the total value of the drugs seized is estimated at 1.4 million ringgit, which could have harmed some 247,764 individuals.

Saifullizan said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect became active in the syndicate in early August and served as the custodian of drug supplies kept at the rented house.

The suspect also handled packaging duties before distribution to customers according to police findings.

“The suspect received drug supplies and living expenses amounting to 1,000 ringgit from syndicate members,” he added.

Initial urine screening showed he tested negative for drugs and has no previous criminal record.

“Sarawak’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department is now actively pursuing the remaining syndicate members who are still at large to ensure the entire drug distribution network can be dismantled,” he said.

He confirmed the suspect has been remanded for seven days from August 24 to 30.

The case is being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama