Sarawak police warn extreme pranks among friends can be bullying

KUCHING: Young people must not take extreme pranks among friends lightly as such acts can be regarded as bullying and jeopardise students’ futures.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata issued the reminder following a recent viral bullying case at the Miri National Youth Skills Institute.

He stated that although the case was classified as no further action after the victim and his family chose not to pursue the report, police still take the matter seriously.

“Students attend schools or institutes to learn, not to bully,“ he told reporters after attending the Sarawak Police Commissioner’s Monthly Assembly.

“Even if you want to joke around, don’t go too far, because outsiders see this matter as serious.”

Mancha emphasised that even if an act looks like a prank, it is still considered bullying.

An investigation paper was opened and all parties, including the victim, parents, and friends involved, were called to give their statements.

The victim also underwent a medical examination which confirmed no injuries.

Mancha also advised the public not to record and spread videos of such incidents, as it only encourages a negative culture among students.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Lim San Aik said police will still refer the investigation findings to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further decision.

“My team will hold a briefing with the DPP regarding the outcome of the interviews with the victim and his parents, as well as our investigation findings, for further action,“ he said.

Miri district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah had earlier confirmed that the 19-year-old male student denied being bullied.

He clarified that the viral incident was merely a birthday prank by friends on September 19. – Bernama