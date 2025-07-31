Sarawak premier honours national heroes on warriors day

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on the people to honour the sacrifices of national heroes who fought for Malaysia’s independence and peace. He emphasised the importance of gratitude for the nation’s current prosperity, which was achieved through past struggles.

“We must understand that the comforts we enjoy today were not achieved overnight,” he said. “They are the result of continuous struggle, with our national heroes sacrificing their lives and limbs to defend the sovereignty of every inch of this beloved land.”

His speech was delivered by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the 2025 Warriors’ Day celebration at the Heroes’ Monument. Abang Johari highlighted that Warriors’ Day serves as a meaningful occasion to remember those who fought for the nation before and after independence.

“Symbolically, Warriors’ Day can be interpreted as a day to commemorate those who have sacrificed in defending the sovereignty of the country from any threat,” he said. “National heroes should be a history that is always remembered for having created national civilisation for this blessed land.”

He also urged the public to pray for the well-being of the country’s fighters and their families while using their sacrifices as motivation to preserve harmony. “All that we enjoy today is the result of the sacrifices of our former comrades-in-arms... as a priceless divine gift,” he added.

The event was attended by Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Abdullah Saidol, and Native Customs and Traditions Council chief Datuk Ronnie Edward. - Bernama