KUCHING: The Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) has prepared for the North-East Monsoon (November-to-March) by identifying a total of 661 relief centres throughout the state.

Sarawak Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said disaster relief stocks had also been prepared at several strategic locations including the Samarahan Disaster Storage Depot, mini depots in Miri and Lawas, as well as at 16 disaster stores at divisional and district welfare offices, in addition to 31 disaster response bases in Sarawak.

She said the Sarawak government had also approved the new rate of Disaster Reliefw to be given to victims of floods, landslides, fires and storms starting this year.

“The assistance includes a one-off initial food supply of RM75 per pack for households consisting of one to five people.

“A one-off immediate assistance is also provided, comprising pocket money of RM200 per person, daily-wear apparel of RM300 per person, dry food of RM100 per person and sleeping essentials of RM200 per person,” she said during the winding-up for her ministry at the State Assembly session here today.

Fatimah said a one-off school aid would cover uniforms and shoes worth RM300 per person, as well as school equipment such as bags and stationery of RM200 per person.

“One-off kitchen appliances aid is RM1,000 per house, shelter aid for construction of temporary housing or rental ranging from RM1,000.00 to RM10,000.00 per household.

“Daily food assistance at the relief centres will be provided at a cost of RM50 per person per day and for victims who are stranded, dry food supply is RM100 per pack per person for a week,“ she said.

She added that from January to April 30 this year, JKMS has distributed assistance totaling RM21.1 million to 168,574 disaster victims throughout the state.