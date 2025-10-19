Sarawak Redline project to be implemented in phases after funding approval

SIBU: Upgrading works on the Redline alignment in Sarawak will be carried out in phases once funds are channelled to the Works Ministry.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the Redline Project comprises four main sections and was part of efforts to upgrade existing federal road alignment not included in the original Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Project contract.

“Many do not know that the Redline is not part of the original Pan Borneo contract,“ he said after inspecting the Durin–Salim Section.

Nanta explained these roads were built before the Pan Borneo project and were not upgraded under the project.

He said the condition of the roads is worsening, requiring rebuilding and upgrading to the same standard as the Pan Borneo alignment.

The minister conducted inspections of other sections in Miri and Bintulu earlier today.

The Redline Project is a strategic federal government initiative to upgrade the existing four-lane, dual-carriageway federal road alignment.

These roads were constructed to the Public Works Department R5 standard prior to the Pan Borneo project.

The upgrading will enable integration into the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway.

The Redline Project stretches 136.74 km and covers four main sections.

The Durin–Salim Section spans 40.27 km with an estimated cost of RM350 million.

The Kemena Section covers 14.25 km costing RM131.3 million.

The Tudan Section spans 9.7 km at RM86 million.

The Batu Kawa–Padawan Section covers 55.42 km with an estimated cost of RM345 million.

The total project cost is estimated to be more than RM900 million.

Nanta explained the Durin–Salim Section has been approved with RM231 million in Budget 2026.

This section will be the first alignment to be implemented as it is categorised as critical.

The minister noted this follows many accidents that have occurred in the area.

He described the allocation approval for the Redline Project as good news for Sarawakians.

This particularly benefits users of the main route connecting Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

Nanta stressed the Works Ministry will continue strengthening cooperation with Sarawak Public Works Department.

This ensures infrastructure development projects in the state are implemented in a planned manner.

The projects will be sustainable and high-impact for Sarawak’s development. – Bernama