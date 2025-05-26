KUCHING: Sarawak now has sufficient electricity generation capacity to meet domestic needs, including supply to rural areas, with a current total capacity of 5,898 Megawatts (MW), compared to the current demand of 4,887 MW.

Sarawak Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi said this capacity enables Sarawak to plan energy generation strategically for the future, including targeting an electricity supply capacity of 10,000 MW by 2030 to meet a projected demand increase of 7,074 MW.

“By 2035, Sarawak has set a target of achieving a generation capacity of 15,000 MW through various energy sources, including renewable energy such as solar, cascading power sources and pumped hydro energy storage systems.

“As part of the efforts towards establishing the Borneo Power Grid (BPG) and the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), Sarawak is also intensifying cross-border energy exports to realise its vision as the Battery of ASEAN,” he said during the winding-up session for his ministry at the State Assembly (DUN) sitting here, today.

Julaihi said that among the additional renewable energy potentials being considered are the development of large-scale solar farms and pumped hydro energy storage systems

“Several private companies have also submitted proposals for renewable energy generation projects, which are currently in the feasibility study stage at locations such as the Bengoh, Batang Ai, Bakun and Murum dams.

“For cascading energy sources, the ministry and Sarawak Energy have held 24 engagement sessions with the communities involved in the Sungai Gaat and Sungai Tutoh areas, including the implementation of the Muja Menua Ceremony in Sungai Gaat last April 4 as part of an inclusive approach with the local community,” he said.

Julaihi said that date, Sarawak has exported around 100 MW of energy to West Kalimantan since 2016, while exports to Sabah are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a total of between 30 and 50 MW.

“At the same time, plans are being made to export no less than 1,000 MW of energy to Peninsular Malaysia, up to 1,000 MW to Singapore and Brunei,” he said.

The move, he said, is expected to strengthen Sarawak’s position as a leader in sustainable energy in the region and support ASEAN’s aspirations for a green and clean energy transition.