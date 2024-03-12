KUCHING: Sarawak’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth, driven by strategic investments in infrastructure and green technology, is projected to surpass 5.0 per cent in 2025 said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said for 2025, Sarawak’s budget has been meticulously crafted with an unprecedented allocation of RM15.8 billion to ensure sustainable economic growth, while prioritising key sectors that drive Sarawak’s prosperity.

“To further demonstrate the government’s commitment to equitable growth and uplifting vulnerable communities, infrastructure development remains a top priority under urban-rural economic integration.

“We have earmarked RM10.9 billion for development expenditure. Key projects include roads, bridges, ports, and enhanced water and electricity supply systems,” he said in his speech during the 2025 Sarawak Budget Conference here today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said Sarawak’s GDP growth is projected to range between 5.0 and 6.0 percent by the end of the year.

He added that key sectors such as services, mining, and agriculture have all demonstrated commendable growth, driven by strategic investments and innovative policies.

“Guided by our PCDS 2030 (Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030), our investments in catalytic projects, such as the 50MW Batang Ai Floating Solar Farm and hydrogen initiatives, has positioned Sarawak as a leader in renewable energy and digital transformation,” he said.