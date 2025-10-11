Sarawak Schools on Red Alert After Flu-Like Illness Outbreak

KUCHING: Education authorities in Sarawak have placed schools across the state on high alert after reports of influenza-like symptoms spreading among students in multiple districts.

According to Datuk Seri Roland Sagah, Sarawak’s Minister of Education, Talent Development and Innovation, the alert applies throughout all districts in the state.

“Our ministry is working closely with the State Education Department and District Offices to maintain heightened vigilance,” Sagah stated.

He confirmed that schools statewide will receive a unified circular with instructions for enhanced monitoring protocols.

Sagah also noted that health authorities have ramped up ground-level surveillance efforts in response to the situation.

In a parallel move, the Sarawak Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has ordered mandatory temperature screening and influenza monitoring at all preschool centers.

State Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah explained that her ministry is collaborating with the preschool management unit on implementation.

“This outbreak is being treated as a serious matter,” Fatimah stated.

“Enhanced protocols will be enforced at nurseries, kindergartens, and all early childhood education centers.

“Mandatory temperature checks and thorough screening for influenza symptoms will be implemented.”

Reports indicate that several dozen cases have already been identified in schools throughout southern Sarawak within the last 48 hours.