FAM urged to resolve heritage players appeal promptly and transparently

THE Football Association of Malaysia has been urged to promptly resolve the appeal process regarding FIFA’s disciplinary action against the national body and seven heritage players.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim stated the appeal must be made quickly while meeting all conditions set by the world football governing body.

He emphasised that FAM also needs to be more transparent in conveying information to the public to prevent speculation.

“We hope FAM can quickly resolve the appeal and ensure that it complies with everything that has been understood by FIFA.”

“We also hope that the appeal process runs with full transparency and integrity.”

“In this matter, we are taking an approach so that FAM is also more transparent in conveying information to the public.”

Adam Adli stressed that fans and supporters of the Harimau Malaya squad only want true and accurate information.

He advised that FAM needs to be careful in managing this matter after officiating the Terengganu-level 2025 National Sports Day at the Gong Badak Sports Complex.

State committee chairman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim was also present at the event.

FAM and seven heritage players faced action from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for violating Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The violation concerns forgery of documents regarding citizenship records.

The seven players involved are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Imanol Machuca, Rodrigo Holgado, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

It is understood that FAM needs to submit an official appeal to FIFA no later than October 14 after receiving an official notice on October 6. – Bernama