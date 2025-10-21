Sarawak Science Centre 80% complete, set to open mid-2026

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The construction of the Sarawak Science Centre is now about 80% complete and is expected to open in mid-2026.

Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn confirmed the project is progressing ahead of schedule.

“Although the physical structure of the building located in Petra Jaya is nearly complete, the ministry still needs to wait for the arrival of exhibits and interactive materials that will be showcased at the centre,” he said after attending the Discover Science Together Programme at the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute.

Sagah said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is slated to open the state’s largest science innovation and education centre, which costs 239 million ringgit.

He said the centre is expected to become the key hub for learning and exploration in science, technology and innovation.

This development supports the state’s aspiration to produce a knowledgeable and highly skilled young generation in line with Sarawak’s vision of becoming a developed state by 2030.

He explained that programmes and workshops at the Science Centre will be tailored to complement the school science curriculum.

The learning approach will involve hands-on and research-based activities that culminate in projects for students.

The Sarawak Science Centre, developed on a 10.8-acre site, is located near the Sarawak Energy Berhad headquarters in Jalan Stadium, Petra Jaya, Kuching.

In another development, Sagah hoped that the Federal government would allocate a fair portion to Sarawak from the 7.9 billion ringgit announced for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme under Budget 2026.

He said the allocation is crucial to ensure that technical and vocational training institutions in Sarawak continue to produce skilled manpower.

“We need a lot of technical personnel, not only those with academic excellence, but also TVET graduates who can serve in the industry,” he said.

Sagah described the Federal government’s emphasis on TVET as a positive step towards strengthening the country’s skilled workforce.

Commenting on the proposed TVET Bill, Sagah said it was still too early to comment as the details have not been finalised. – Bernama