KUCHING: Sarawak is steadfast in its policy towards decarbonisation and sustainability, playing its role in the fight against climate change for the benefit of humankind.

The State Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak has adopted a progressive mindset and firmly believes that reducing emissions should not come at the expense of economic progress.

“Instead, we see net-zero initiatives as a catalyst for sustainable development and new economic opportunities.

“This includes implementing regulatory frameworks such as mandatory carbon emission reporting for businesses in scheduled economic sectors, setting emission thresholds, and introducing a carbon levy for those exceeding these limits,” he said.

Speaking at the Energy Industries Council (EIC) Connect Energy Borneo 2025 launching ceremony here, today, he said achieving this vision requires a long-term commitment to attracting investment in new technologies while ensuring a stable energy supply as Sarawak moves towards net zero.

“Sarawak’s transition to clean energy began in the 1980s with a resource-based economy focused on oil, gas, timber, and palm oil.

“In the 2000s, we shifted towards renewable energy, harnessing our vast hydropower potential through projects like the Bakun, Murum and Baleh dams,” he said.

He added that these developments, part of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) initiative, have driven the state towards growth that is both sustainable and driven by investment.

In a statement, EIC Connect Energy Borneo 2025 emphasized its strong focus on decarbonization and sustainable development, aligning closely with Malaysia’s long-term energy goals and Sarawak’s Green Energy Agenda.

The event also witnessed the exchange of seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at over RM200 million, highlighting strong strategic collaboration and significant support within the energy sector in Sarawak and beyond.