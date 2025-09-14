Sarawak to establish new museum showcasing state’s administrative history

KUCHING: Sarawak will establish a new museum dedicated to showcasing the state’s administrative history from the Brunei Sultanate era to its integration into Malaysia.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that the museum would be developed by renovating a building in Kuching, with the specific location to be announced later.

“The emphasis is on the governance of Sarawak, beginning with the Brunei Sultanate, followed by the Brooke administration for 100 years, the colonial era from 1946 to 1963, and finally Sarawak’s integration into Malaysia,“ he told reporters after closing the “A Night in the Museum” programme at the Borneo Cultural Museum.

This initiative complements the network of museums already established in the state, including the Borneo Cultural Museum and the Natural History Museum.

The new museum will also be linked to the upcoming state archives, which will store key historical, economic, cultural, and developmental records.

“We have also renovated several old forts and turned them into special museums, for example, the fort in Sri Aman highlights the communist threat and reconciliation efforts, while the one in Kapit displays the peace agreement between the Iban and Orang Ulu communities,“ he said.

Abang Johari stated that the project is expected to be completed within five years, as it will require extensive research and academic collaboration to ensure historical accuracy.

“A museum must be factually accurate. We will need to carry out significant research, including working with Brunei, to ensure a comprehensive historical narrative,“ he added. – Bernama