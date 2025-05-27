KUCHING: Sarawak must look to international best practices to mitigate the growing impact of climate change on its agriculture sector, said state Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said while the impact of global warming or climate change might not be controlled in its entirety, Sarawak must tap into the experiences of countries like Brazil, China and India, which have made strides in managing climate-related agricultural challenges.

“We need to engage in global networking and learn from what other nations have done successfully, particularly those in tropical and equatorial zones,” he told a press conference after delivering his ministerial winding-up speech at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here today.

According to him, Sarawak has already begun to feel the brunt of climate change, with recent natural disasters, such as floods, affecting the agricultural community in the state.

“Like it or not, we will be affected by the changing of climate. That is climate change. Of course diseases, virus, pests and so on will also affect (the agriculture sector),” he added.