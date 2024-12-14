Sarawak to offer free finance, accounting education from 2026

KUCHING: Finance and accounting studies will be among the core disciplines offered under the free tertiary education policy at all Sarawak-owned universities starting in 2026, says State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said these fields are crucial for managing and auditing the financial aspects of Sarawak’s expanding green economy, particularly in carbon trading and environmental sustainability.

“As long as you are eligible, you will receive free education to study finance and accounting because we need experts to audit our carbon, calculate carbon, and assess other intangible elements. These disciplines will adhere to international standards,” he said.

Speaking at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Malaysia stakeholders reception on Friday night, he emphasised the vital role of accountants in ensuring transparency and proper valuation within these emerging sectors.

An additional portfolio for accountants is sustainability. It is no longer just about the bottom line, it is about embracing a new portfolio,” he said, adding that accountants’ responsibilities have expanded significantly with the focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks.