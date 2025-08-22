Sarawak to transform housing sector with new systems and policies

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is committed to transforming its housing sector through new systems and policies, including widespread Industrialised Building System technology adoption and revamped affordable housing funding mechanisms.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg stated these reforms are crucial for delivering quality, efficient and sustainable housing throughout the state.

“In keeping with Post COVID-19 Development Strategy and under the 13th Malaysia Plan, the Sarawak Government has announced its commitment to build 20,000 units of affordable housing from 2026 until 2030.”

“In order to achieve this, we have had to change a number of systems and policies,” he said during the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association Property Expo opening ceremony.

His speech text was delivered by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Abang Johari explained that IBS technology, powered by digitalisation and advanced engineering, will boost process efficiency, quality, productivity, save costs and reduce foreign labour and construction waste.

The state government has already approved IBS implementation in housing projects at Beladin Rural Growth Centre in Betong Division and Trusan Village Expansion Scheme in Limbang Division.

“In addition, public building projects valued over 10 million ringgit and infrastructure projects over 100 million ringgit must adopt Building Information Modelling methodologies by 2030.”

“Depending on market response, we also foresee the need for public and private stakeholders to consider incorporating the financial processes of IBS into Sarawak’s Housing Ordinances and Regulations,” he concluded. – Bernama