MSN urges Umar Osman to improve times at World Athletics Championships

NATIONAL SPORTS COUNCIL director-general Jefri Ngadirin has urged 400m runner Umar Osman to maximise his opportunity at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this month.

Jefri emphasised that the prestigious event from September 13 to 21 provides a crucial platform for Umar to enhance his performance ahead of the December 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

He expressed hope that Umar would achieve his personal best and run under 46 seconds to strengthen his medal prospects at the regional games.

Umar recorded his season’s best time of 46.25 seconds at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi last May.

The national record holder’s personal best remains 46.09 seconds for the 400m event.

Jefri also mentioned that the National Sports Council has not finalised whether the national Under-23 football squad will compete in Category A or B at the SEA Games.

This decision follows the team’s recent performances in the 2026 U-23 Asian Cup qualification matches. – Bernama