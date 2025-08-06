GEDONG: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is set to unveil a new strategy later this year aimed at increasing agricultural incomes and reducing the state’s reliance on food imports.

He said the plan was prompted by a recent visit to a palm kernel processing facility operated by the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (SALCRA) in Lubok Antu, Sri Aman.

“There’s something I plan to announce at the end of the year. It’s a way forward that allows us to generate more income from agriculture without relying so heavily on imports,” he told reporters after attending a korban (ritual animal sacrifice) event here today.

According to Abang Johari, oil palm plantations can be repurposed to accommodate integrated feedlot centres for livestock.

He noted that waste from palm oil production, typically discarded, would be processed into biomass-based animal feed and enriched with napier grass, offering a sustainable, locally sourced alternative to imported feedstock.

“If we can produce quality livestock feed locally using palm waste and napier grass, our cattle will have access to a more nutritious diet,” he said.