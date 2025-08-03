Sarawak to upgrade traffic parks for better road safety education

SIBU: The Sarawak Ministry of Transport will upgrade traffic parks statewide to strengthen road safety education for students. State Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin announced that six existing parks in Sibu, Kuching, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Bintulu, and Miri will receive special allocations for improvements.

The Rejang Park Traffic Garden in Sibu, built over 30 years ago, has been allocated RM350,000 for upgrades.

Lee said, “Upgrading these facilities is important so that students can learn and understand traffic rules through real-life experiences that simulate actual road situations.” He spoke at the opening of the Sarawak Traffic Games (STG) today.

Lee also revealed plans to expand the number of traffic parks under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), ensuring every division in Sarawak has at least one fully equipped facility.

“We are committed to expanding access to road safety education for more students and rural communities,“ he added.

The STG, a revival of the Shell Traffic Games discontinued in 2015, was reintroduced last year in Miri.

The next editions will be held in Sri Aman and Bintulu later this year. Today’s event in Sibu involved students from nine primary and secondary schools. - Bernama