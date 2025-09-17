Sarawak urges students to leverage RM400 million educational opportunities

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is encouraging students from both public and private higher education institutions to fully utilise various educational initiatives introduced by the state.

Chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman urged students to explore opportunities provided by the government and apply for relevant assistance.

He stated that students at public and private institutions are being informed about available initiatives and opportunities for their benefit.

Fazzrudin made these comments after attending a briefing on the state’s education initiatives at Swinburne University today.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg previously announced that the state government will cover over RM400 million in costs for free higher education initiatives starting next year.

Despite the high costs, Abang Johari reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to securing the future of Sarawak’s youth through these initiatives.

The programme particularly targets students in the five state-owned higher education institutions across Sarawak. – Bernama