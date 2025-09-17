Selangor identifies 1,699 hectares for third port development on Carey Island

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has designated 1,699.68 hectares of land for development as a third port facility on Carey Island in Kuala Langat.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed the allocation comprises 1,011.71 hectares of seabed land managed by the Selangor State Development Corporation and 687.96 hectares of coastal land owned by Yayasan Selangor.

He stated that final details will be completed within one month before submitting the formal proposal to the Ministry of Transport for developer selection.

The state government will maintain an active role in both developing and managing the progress of the Carey Island Port project.

Amirudin described the initiative as a major catalyst for Selangor’s economic growth over the next two to three decades.

“This initiative will provide the state with a sustainable long-term revenue stream.”

“Furthermore, it offers new potential for PKNS as a key driver of the state’s economic development.”

“It will also strengthen the financial position of Yayasan Selangor, enabling it to continue its mission of funding educational and state institutions.”

PKNS will serve as the state government’s representative to hold shares and ownership rights for the new port facility.

“The difference with the Third Port and Port Klang is that we will have active participation and involvement in terms of both the construction and its operation.”

The Memorandum of Understanding formalises cooperation between PKNS and Yayasan Selangor for sustainable and competitive development on Carey Island.

This strategic initiative includes assessing suitable joint-venture business models and outlining development terms for subsequent phases.

PKNS Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas and Yayasan Selangor Chief Executive Officer Raja Nazirin Shah Raja Mohamad represented their organisations at the signing ceremony. – Bernama