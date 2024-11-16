Sarawak well-placed to leverage on global transition to hydrogen - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak is well-positioned to benefit from the global transition towards making hydrogen as a key fuel, with a legal framework in place to manage its environment while optimising the economic value of its natural resources.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the world’s transition stage had seen significant progress being made to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change, as ongoing research and technological advancements would make hydrogen a key energy source in the coming decades.

“Research has been taken to reduce the cost of producing hydrogen and I think within five to 10 years, hydrogen will be the key fuel. This is why we have to position ourselves early,“ he said when speaking at the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Excellent Service Award presentation dinner here, Friday night.

He said the Natural Resources and Environment Amendment Bill passed by the Sarawak Legislative Assembly last Tuesday would expand the state’s authority in managing its environment and vast natural resources sustainably.

“We now have the mandate to manage our environment and we have passed the law, which means 100 per cent of the environment is under the state (jurisdiction). Once the job and task is given, it is our responsibility to implement all development agenda within the framework of environmental standard,” he said

Abang Johari said recent developments in technology had seen microelectrolysers for deriving hydrogen from water being integrated into automotive engines that could eventually make hydrogen more accessible and affordable.

“If this (microelectrolyser technology) happens (is successful), people will no longer go to filling stations to buy petrol but instead will be buying water (as a source for hydrogen). That is going to change the whole vehicle industry and public transport,” he said.

He said Sarawak’s ambition to succeed in hydrogen production is closely linked to the efforts of SFC in driving sustainability and environmental management by means of protecting the state forests.

As Sarawak moves forward with hydrogen, he said the SFC’s role has become even more important as the forests they had safeguarded all this while could reduce the impact of industrial growth, helping the state meet its goal of being both green and well-developed.

“Under our Post-COVID (Development Strategy) 2030 agenda, we have three pillars where two are connected with SFC. One is economic prosperity and the other one is environmental sustainability and these two pillars are the areas where SFC can contribute,” he added.