MCMC, MPOB join forces to advance future technology initiatives in palm oil industry

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) have announced a significant achievement in their strategic collaboration, marked by the successful resolution of connectivity challenges within palm oil plantations and culminating in the AgriNXT: Oil Palm Chapter (OPC) initiative.

The initiative is part of both parties’ joint efforts to accelerate the adoption of future technologies in the country’s palm oil industry.

MCMC, in a statement today, announced that the collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2023. Under the MoU, MCMC and MPOB committed to addressing major challenges in the palm oil industry, particularly connectivity issues within palm oil plantations.

“For example, the dense canopy of palm fronds has long been a significant obstacle but with the advancements introduced, this connectivity issue has been resolved, enabling seamless communication and data transfer.

“This breakthrough is pivotal for fostering innovation and enhancing productivity in the industry, “ said MCMC.

The AgriNXT: OPC initiative is a competition aimed at SMEs and startups that sought to accelerate the development and adoption of advanced technologies for the oil palm industry

The problem statements for AgriNXT: OPC were specifically designed by MPOB to test the connectivity solutions under the oil palm canopy.

The competition winners, Myventures Digital Sdn Bhd, Mind Mechatronic Intelligent Design Sdn Bhd, HSS ProPick Technologies Sdn Bhd, Info-Trax Sdn Bhd, and A2tech Sdn Bhd, each received RM75,000 to develop solutions addressing specific problem statements.

These solutions included streamlining machinery reporting, using AI to determine fruit ripeness, and employing drones and teleoperated systems for plantation navigation.

The winning solutions were presented on Nov 28, 2023 at the MPOB Headquarters during the initiative’s competition phase and subsequently piloted from 5 to 7 Aug 2024 at MPOB’s Research Station in Kluang, Johor.

This allowed for real-world testing and industry expert feedback, further validating these innovative solutions’ effectiveness and the connectivity solution under the oil palm canopy, the commission said.