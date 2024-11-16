Sivasangari eyes Malaysia Cup final with fresh strategy

MALAYSIA’S top squash ace, S. Sivasangari, is ready to switch gears as she faces Scotland’s Georgia Adderley in the semi-finals of the Ace Malaysia Cup today at The Curve Mall.

World No. 9 Sivasangari has been in stellar form, securing a commanding 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 victory over fellow Malaysian Aifa Azman in yesterday’s quarter-finals.

However, the 25-year-old is expecting a contrasting challenge against World No. 28 Adderley, who she last faced in the China Open quarter-finals earlier this month.

According to The Star, she said: “I played Adderley recently and she’s a tough opponent who runs a lot and picks up many shots.

“I think it would be a completely different game to the previous match with Aifa because it was faster and Aifa’s more of a shot maker.

“With Adderley, I think there would be more lengthy rallies so I just need to prepare well for it. I have a plan,” she was quoted as saying.

Drawing confidence from her earlier four-set win over Adderley in China, Sivasangari is focusing on her fitness to gain an edge.

“I won in four sets against Adderley previously, hopefully, I can look back at that match and come up with a better game plan.

“I’ve also been working hard, and I believe in myself that I’m physically fit, maybe even fitter than her,” she added.

Although she is currently based in the United States, Sivasangari relished the opportunity to compete on home soil despite the added pressure.

“There’s always pressure on the higher seeds and when you’re playing against a teammate,” she shared, reflecting on her encounter with Aifa.

“But I really wanted to win and show that I’m still the national number one.

“Aifa is a very good player and we all know there are a couple of Malaysians out there who are playing well,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Adderley advanced to the semi-finals after a gruelling 11-4, 11-7, 11-13, 11-7 victory over Aifa’s younger sister, Aira Azman.

Joining Sivasangari in the semi-finals is Rachel Arnold, last year’s runner-up, who earned her spot with a hard-fought 3-11, 11-2, 13-11, 13-11 win over England’s Katie Maliff.

Rachel will now take on Egypt’s rising star, Amina Orfi, who defeated compatriot Kenzy Ayman 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 in the quarters.

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Sivasangari seeks to prove her mettle and secure her spot in the final.