Sarawakians urged to participate in the country’s thriving capital market

KUCHING: Sarawakians have been urged to participate more actively in the capital market as a way to grow their wealth, following the outstanding achievements of the nation’s capital market this year.

Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Wahid Omar said the Malaysian capital market is now in a very good position with various opportunities open to investors, especially among the young generation and local entrepreneurs.

“The average market capitalisation of Bursa Malaysia has reached RM2 trillion for the first time in May this year. This is a proud achievement for all of us,“ he said at the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Marketplace Fair 2024 programme here today.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was represented by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who launched the programme which aims to give awareness to Sarawakians about the importance of early investment and increase the number of investors from the state in the capital market.

According to Wahid, a total of 95 publicly listed companies on Bursa Malaysia are from Sarawak with a market capitalisation of RM301 billion.

“This shows the rapid development of the business sector and investment opportunities in the state of Sarawak,” he added.