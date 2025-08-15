SAREF 4.0 forum to host Justin Trudeau and global energy leaders

KUCHING: The Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (SAREF 4.0) to be held on September 3 and 4 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here will feature prominent international speakers to discuss pathways for a lower-carbon future.

Sarawak Energy Berhad, in a statement today, said the speaker lineup includes Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, along with prominent leaders from the global utility, energy and sustainability sectors.

“These experts will share insights on climate action, inclusive growth, clean energy transitions, as well as global cooperation to tackle environmental and socioeconomic challenges,” it said.

Organised by Sarawak Energy and co-hosted by the Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT) and the Sarawak Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (MEESty), SAREF 4.0 will be officiated by Abang Johari, with the closing ceremony to be graced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

SAREF 4.0 aligns with Sarawak’s broader sustainability objectives and energy transition priorities.

The forum gathers regional and international industry experts and thought leaders to exchange insights, share best practices and explore opportunities for collaboration towards a lower-carbon future.

Full programme details, speaker lineup and registration information are available at www.saref.com.my. - Bernama