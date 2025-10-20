Saudi Arabia announces new health requirements for 2026 Haj season

KUALA LUMPUR: The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has introduced new health requirements for pilgrims in the 1447H/2026 Haj season, including the discontinuation of the Tabung Haji Treatment Centre in the Holy Land.

Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Mustakim Mohamad stated the new health protocols would be enforced by Tabung Haji and must be followed by Malaysian pilgrims to obtain their Haj visa.

Key requirements include being free from infectious diseases, serious or uncontrolled chronic conditions, and having the physical ability to perform Haj rituals independently.

Pilgrims with conditions such as chronic kidney or heart failure, chronic lung or liver disease, cognitive or motor impairments, high-risk pregnancies, active infections, or cancer undergoing treatment will not be eligible to perform Haj.

Mustakim also advised prospective pilgrims to prepare physically for the journey, given the long stay in Saudi Arabia and the hot, dusty conditions.

He stressed that good health remains a key requirement for Haj, as outlined in the National Muzakah Haj Resolutions and in line with the Ministry of Health’s mandatory health screenings.

For the 2026 Haj season, Tabung Haji will no longer operate a Treatment Centre in the Holy Land.

Pilgrims requiring further treatment will be referred to Saudi hospitals, with ongoing supervision from Malaysian health experts.

However, Tabung Haji will continue to provide health clinics at all pilgrim accommodations in Makkah and Madinah.

These clinics will offer outpatient services and pharmacy support, managed by qualified medical staff from the Ministry of Health, to ensure the continuity of healthcare for Malaysian pilgrims, including assistance for the elderly and those with disabilities.

Mustakim added that Tabung Haji, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, plans to provide healthcare facilities at private hospitals in Saudi Arabia if necessary.

Tabung Haji will deploy 225 healthcare personnel to support the 2026 Haj season.

The organisation remains committed to prioritising the safety, wellbeing, and comfort of Malaysian pilgrims by dedicating a significant portion of its Holy Land quota to medical staff. – Bernama