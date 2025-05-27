Savings from chicken subsidy to be channelled to livestock sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to end price controls and chicken subsidies, among other things, is to ensure that savings can be channelled back into the livestock sector in a more focused and strategic manner, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He explained that the move includes efforts to reopen abandoned chicken farms, upgrade the closed chicken farm system, as well as provide financing facilities to farmers to increase the country’s chicken production capacity sustainably and competitively.

Mohamad, however, said the public needs to be aware that not all government policies and decisions will have an immediate impact, including regarding the end of price controls and chicken subsidies since Nov 1, 2023.

“Some initiatives take time to show results, and some require several years before the effects are truly felt by the people and the country.

“What is more important is a clear direction and consistent implementation,“ he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Commenting further, Mohamad said the people need to be fair and open in evaluating every policy introduced by the government because no sensible government wants to inconvenience the people, let alone destroy its own country.

“Every step taken is based on research, engagement, and comprehensive consideration to ensure continued economic stability and the well-being of the people,“ he said.

On Nov 1, 2023, Mohamad, when announcing the end of price controls and chicken subsidies, reportedly said the rationale for ending bulk subsidies for chicken was to reduce subsidy leakage that is also enjoyed by foreigners and high-income earners.

According to Mohamad, the end of subsidies and chicken price controls allows the government to increase various socio-economic and welfare initiatives for the people, including cash assistance.