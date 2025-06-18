JOHOR BAHRU: The state government has allocated RM500,000 for the development of the e-SBKS (Serah Balik Kurnia Semula) system, which aims to expedite matters related to SBKS, land status amendments, boundary subdivisions, and ownership transfers.

The system is expected to be launched in September.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in a Facebook post, said the initiative will significantly reduce the SBKS application processing time from 510 days to just 53 days.

“The state government also allocates RM1.55 million to upgrade the e-submission, e-search and e-consent functions of the Computerised Land Registration System (SPTB) portal. Online private search for strata titles is available and will be expanded to include land title search for landed property,” he said.

He also stated that he had the opportunity to inspect the ongoing upgrade works at the Johor Land and Mines Office, which is expected to be completed by July 31, including 12 new counters dedicated to strata title matters and the creation of 54 new positions.

“Before these upgrades, the processing capacity for strata titles was around 120 folders per day. With the new initiatives, that capacity has increased fivefold to 600 folders daily, significantly speeding up service delivery and reducing the backlog,” he added.