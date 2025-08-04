Tax incentives proposed for companies boosting national unity in Malaysia

KUDAT: The National Unity Ministry is exploring tax incentives for corporations that actively contribute to community-level unity programmes. Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang revealed plans to engage the Finance Ministry and Inland Revenue Board to formalise the proposal, aiming to encourage private-sector participation in fostering social cohesion.

Aaron emphasised the need for collaborative efforts beyond government action. “Unity is a shared responsibility involving corporations, NGOs, and local communities. Social integration directly enhances public confidence in building our nation’s future,“ he said during the launch of the Borneo Unity Ride 2025. The 15-day cycling event spans 1,500 kilometres from Tanjung Simpang Mengayau to Telok Melano in Sarawak.

The initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI framework, prioritising cross-sector partnerships. “Sustainable unity requires inclusive CSR programmes that address national unity, health (ANMS), and patriotism (Semarak Bulan Kebangsaan 2025),“ Aaron added. - Bernama