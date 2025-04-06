Scams, trust issues plague secondhand motorcycle market in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s secondhand motorcycle market continues to grapple with trust issues as buyers face growing risks of fraud and a lack of transparency in transactions.

iMotorbike.com chief executive officer Gil Carmo said unlike the used car segment, the motorcycle resale market remains largely informal and often operates without standardised inspection or certification systems.

“With online classifieds and social media enabling easy access to buyers, fraudsters can post seemingly attractive listings, sometimes priced below market value, to lure in victims.

“The lack of traceable sellers and formal platforms allows such scams to persist, and without physical showrooms or accountability, it becomes difficult to take action once buyers are deceived,” he told Bernama.

Carmo stressed the importance of buyer education and awareness, noting that red flags often include listings without warranty or return policies, unverified sellers, and prices that appear too good to be true.

“Although efforts are underway by some market players to introduce structured inspections, verified documentation, and post-sale protections, there is still room for the industry to improve buyer safeguards and overall transparency.

“Buyers deserve peace of mind just as much as a good price, and until that becomes the norm, trust will remain the biggest hurdle,” he said.

The CEO highlighted several common scams in the market, including odometer tampering, where high-mileage motorcycles are disguised as low-usage units to fetch inflated prices, a practice that continues to trap many unsuspecting buyers.

“Other scams include illegal modifications, forged ownership documents, and sellers who disappear after receiving upfront payments.

“These bikes may come with hidden reliability issues or unresolved financing status, which buyers often only discover when attempting to transfer ownership,” he said.

To mitigate such risks, Carmo said his company has implemented several measures, including a 170-point inspection by in-house mechanics, verification of legal documents, and a six-day return policy with a six-month warranty.

“These steps are aimed at giving buyers peace of mind. We also ensure full transparency by using only company-taken photos and videos for listings, and we encourage test rides so buyers know exactly what they’re getting,” he added.

iMotorbike is a Southeast Asian online platform that facilitates the buying and selling of pre-owned motorcycles, offering services such as inspections, warranties, and financing to ensure a safe and transparent transaction experience.

The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) disclosed that total losses from commercial crimes last year amounted to RM3.11 billion, with 41,701 investigation papers initiated.

Former CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf revealed that fraud was the most prevalent crime with 73,240 cases resulting in losses exceeding RM2.45 billion.

Of this, online fraud accounted for 35,368 cases involving a loss of RM1.57 billion, as reported by Bernama previously.