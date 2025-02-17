KUALA LUMPUR: The afternoon school session in the peninsula will end at 5.30 pm, while in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, it will conclude at 5.00 pm throughout Ramadan, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said today.

In a statement, the ministry said that the morning school session would operate as usual.

“Government and government-aided schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will operate as usual during Ramadan, similar to the previous year, based on MOE Broadcast Letter No. 3, 2022, which remains in effect.

“MOE takes seriously the irresponsible posts that some parties are attempting to spread on social media regarding school operations during Ramadan this year,” it said.

The ministry also advised the public to always refer only to official sources and not to be influenced by misleading information on social media.