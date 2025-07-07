JOHOR BAHRU: A school van carrying 22 students collided with a cement trailer on the southbound North-South Expressway near the Bandar Dato Onn exit this afternoon, leaving the driver trapped and three students injured.

The crash occurred around 1pm, shortly after the students had been picked up from school. The driver of the trailer, a 32-year-old man, was unhurt.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Muhamad Azizi Zakaria said they received a distress call at 1.10pm and promptly dispatched teams from the Tebrau and Kempas stations.

“Upon arrival, we found that the van had crashed into a cement trailer. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was pinned in the seat with injuries, and three students — one boy and two girls — had also sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

Firefighters took roughly 30 minutes to free the driver using rescue tools before she and the injured students were handed over to paramedics.

All four were sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for further treatment. The other 19 students were unharmed.