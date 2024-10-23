Scoot commences Singapore-Melaka flights

MELAKA: Scoot flights from Singapore to Melaka have strategic importance, especially in expanding access to the state as an international tourist destination.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the flight plays an important role in supporting Melaka’s international tourism agenda including preparations for World Tourism Day 2025 and the World Tourism Conference 2025.

“Scoot flights to Melaka will operate five times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting today.

“Scoot will also provide night flights on certain days to give more options to passengers, especially for those who need more flexible travel times,“ he said.

He told reporters after the First Flight Reception Ceremony for the Scoot Aircraft to Melaka at the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam here today.

Also present were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Melaka Government Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and Scoot Pvt Ltd chief commercial officer Calvin Chan.

The inaugural 50-minute flight which arrived at about 2.55 this afternoon, carried 112 passengers from Singapore to Melaka while 107 passengers departed from Melaka to Singapore.

Meanwhile, Tiong hopes that Scoot Pvt Ltd can carry out a study to open a new route involving Singapore to Sarawak in the future.

He said for example, the Bintulu parliamentary constituency which he represents has heavy industry and Singapore is often a transit centre for investors from all over the world.

“Most investors from Singapore and the rest of the world make Singapore a transit centre, so I hope Scoot can do a study on the possibility of three flights (a week to Bintulu, Sarawak) including to (other destinations in) our country,“ he said.