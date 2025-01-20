Scrap metal collector fined for jumping onto LRT tracks

KUALA LUMPUR: A scrap metal collector was fined RM250 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to trespassing by jumping onto the Light Rail Transit (LRT) tracks yesterday.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin meted out the fine, in default of three weeks in jail, on Wong Han Chuan, 43.

He was charged with committing the act at the Chan Sow Lin LRT Station, Wangsa Maju here at 3.35 pm, yesterday (Jan 19).

The charge, under Section 62 of the Railway Act 1991, provides a fine of up to RM500, upon conviction.

During mitigation, lawyer Simret Singh from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), representing Wong, said his client is still single, has no fixed income and collects scrap metal for recycling.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hench Goh.