Search continues for excavator driver buried in quarry rockfall

KUANTAN: The search and rescue operation for an excavator driver buried under a rockfall at a quarry in Ulu Gali, Sungai Ruan, Raub, has entered its third day with an expanded search area.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director Mohd Salahuddin Isa confirmed the operation resumed at 7.50 am today after being suspended yesterday evening.

Today’s search involves tracker dog Denti and equipment from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force to detect structural movement at the site.

The search area has been expanded from approximately 4.6 square metres to an additional 4.6 square metres today.

Large rocks and unstable soil present the main challenge for rescuers, increasing the risk of further collapse during operations.

Yesterday’s operation was temporarily suspended at 11.45 am due to falling rocks into the search area before resuming when conditions became safe.

More than 30 personnel from various agencies including fire services, police, and civil defence are involved in this morning’s operation.

The incident occurred at 12.50 pm last Saturday when Mohammad Fazrul Illahi Ab Rahman was operating an excavator and was struck by falling rocks from a nearby hillside.

The victim is believed to have jumped from his machine before being struck and buried by the rockfall.

Three foreign workers escaped with minor injuries from the same incident. – Bernama